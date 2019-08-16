Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.83 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 40.2% respectively. Comparatively, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 0.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.