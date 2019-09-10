Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Contrasting side by side

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.32 N/A -0.17 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.38 N/A 0.33 43.04

Demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.04% and 7.11% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 5 of the 5 factors.