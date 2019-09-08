Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 15.41 N/A -0.17 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.04% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.