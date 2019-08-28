Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.26 N/A 0.61 19.84 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.86% and 57.41%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.