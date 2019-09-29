Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.