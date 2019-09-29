Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.61 19.84 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares and 0% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.