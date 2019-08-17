Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.26 N/A 0.61 19.84 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.83 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is currently more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of PennantPark Investment Corporation is $8, which is potential 25.20% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.86% and 46.22%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats on 8 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.