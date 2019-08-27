Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.24 N/A 0.61 19.84 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.81 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PennantPark Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 25.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.86% and 46.22%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund was more bullish than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.