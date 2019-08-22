Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.21 N/A 0.61 19.84 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.92 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.86% and 49.65%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.