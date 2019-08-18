Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.26 N/A 0.61 19.84 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.36 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Franklin Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Franklin Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Franklin Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Franklin Resources Inc. is $31.75, which is potential 16.00% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 51.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.