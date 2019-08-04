Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.00 N/A 0.61 19.84 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 3.74% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.