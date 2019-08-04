Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.00
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.21
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 3.74% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
