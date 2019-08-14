Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.18 N/A 0.61 19.84 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.14 N/A -0.41 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.