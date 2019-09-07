Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.13
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.90
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 21.9% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.
