Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.61 19.84 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.33 39.48

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.