Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.
