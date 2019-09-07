Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.12 N/A 0.61 19.84 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.62 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Athene Holding Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Athene Holding Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $52.5 average price target and a 32.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares and 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.