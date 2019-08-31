Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.17 N/A 0.61 19.84 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.