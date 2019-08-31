Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|12
|16.17
|N/A
|0.61
|19.84
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
|-0.16%
|1.59%
|1.42%
|7.9%
|8.67%
|10.55%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
