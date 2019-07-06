Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 15.65 N/A -0.28 0.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.86% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.25% 2.38% 6.73% 7.4% 6.92% 9.55% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.