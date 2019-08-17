Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.26 N/A 0.61 19.84 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.51 N/A 0.86 25.28

Demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 8 of the 7 factors.