Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.17 N/A 0.61 19.84 Ashford Inc. 45 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Ashford Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ashford Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ashford Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Ashford Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.86% and 20.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.