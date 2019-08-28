Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Comparison side by side

Both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.16 N/A 0.61 19.84 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 22 1.13 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 31.7% respectively. Competitively, 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.