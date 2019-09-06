Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Is At $12.95 Formed Wedge; Ohr Pharmaceutical (OHRP) Shorts Increased By 34.41%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) formed wedge up with $14.12 target or 9.00% above today’s $12.95 share price. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) has $513.70M valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 111,585 shares traded or 54.26% up from the average. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) had an increase of 34.41% in short interest. OHRP’s SI was 284,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.41% from 211,300 shares previously. With 109,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s short sellers to cover OHRP’s short positions. The SI to Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc’s float is 10.56%. The stock increased 30.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 1.58 million shares traded or 945.42% up from the average. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.80, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares while 1 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 199.51% more from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NeuBase Therapeutics Closes Merger Transaction with Ohr Pharmaceutical – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ohr Pharmaceutical Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. Announces Merger Agreement with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ohr Pharmaceutical Urges Stockholders to Vote â€œFORâ€ Merger with NeuBase Therapeutics at Special Meeting on July 10, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ohr Pharmaceutical Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. The company has market cap of $15.25 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion.