Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Is At $12.90 Formed Wedge; Cirrus Logic Has 0.83 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) formed wedge up with $13.42 target or 4.00% above today’s $12.90 share price. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) has $511.72 million valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 59,022 shares traded. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 91 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 109 sold and decreased their positions in Cirrus Logic Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 47.70 million shares, down from 50.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cirrus Logic Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 85 Increased: 63 New Position: 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.80, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares while 1 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 199.51% more from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 313,659 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN). Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 290,553 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 247,056 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN). M&R Mgmt holds 0% or 1,033 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd holds 0% or 24,741 shares. Raymond James Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 201,996 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 209,122 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Investment Group Inc Limited Liability holds 3.9% or 236,526 shares. Moreover, First L P has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN). Cambridge Inc owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) for 31,202 shares. 1607 Llc owns 818,778 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.16% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. for 140,003 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 220,000 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Investments Co has 1.17% invested in the company for 58,335 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.98% in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 700,863 shares.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 32.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

