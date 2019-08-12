Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Is At $12.79 Formed Wedge; Stone Run Capital Has Boosted By $660,000 Its Danaher (DHR) Stake

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) formed wedge up with $13.30 target or 4.00% above today’s $12.79 share price. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) has $507.36 million valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 44,107 shares traded. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 49,035 shares with $6.47 million value, up from 44,035 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $99.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 960,518 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 4.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.80, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares while 1 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 199.51% more from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers owns 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) for 226,688 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 184,041 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN). The Virginia-based 1607 Limited Liability has invested 0.55% in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN). Lpl accumulated 56,160 shares or 0% of the stock. 41,400 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,566 shares. 247,056 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt. 767 are owned by Endurance Wealth Inc. 1 were reported by Fmr Lc. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,524 shares. 50,730 were reported by Inv Lc. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 6,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Advsrs stated it has 84,019 shares.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. J.P. Morgan maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Monday, March 4. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Jefferies maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) rating on Monday, February 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Needham maintained the shares of DHR in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 5,300 are owned by Quantres Asset Limited. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.7% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Lathrop Invest Mngmt, a Arkansas-based fund reported 2,510 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 33,214 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 193,093 were reported by Raymond James Financial Advisors. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.46% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 384,884 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% or 54,125 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 10,456 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 36,352 shares in its portfolio. 31,435 are owned by Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 252,724 shares. Private Advsrs has 1.84% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 45,999 shares. Mcrae Capital Incorporated holds 10,875 shares.