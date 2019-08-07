Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Is At $12.75 Formed Wedge; RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (RCDTF) SI Decreased By 10.8%

RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTI (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) had a decrease of 10.8% in short interest. RCDTF’s SI was 275,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.8% from 309,300 shares previously. It closed at $34.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) formed wedge up with $13.39 target or 5.00% above today’s $12.75 share price. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) has $505.77 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 68,116 shares traded. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $8.95 billion. The firm offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related areas, immunosuppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, medical devices, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.

More recent Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recordati (RCDTF) Presents At Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recordati: A Somehow Boring But Interesting Pharmaceutical Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.80, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares while 1 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 199.51% more from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd accumulated 3.9% or 236,526 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. M&R Capital Management holds 1,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co reported 1 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN). Benjamin F Edwards Commerce holds 5,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) for 202,055 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 32,030 shares. Parametric Associate Lc, Washington-based fund reported 184,041 shares. Moreover, North Star Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc accumulated 11,241 shares. Karpus has 0.18% invested in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) for 400,506 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 10,296 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Round Table Serv Lc owns 13,450 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Group holds 0% or 43,088 shares in its portfolio.