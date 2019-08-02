Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Is At $12.74 Formed Wedge; South Street Advisors Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake

South Street Advisors Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 90.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Street Advisors Llc sold 131,474 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The South Street Advisors Llc holds 13,790 shares with $1.11 million value, down from 145,264 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 2.67 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) formed wedge up with $13.38 target or 5.00% above today’s $12.74 share price. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) has $505.41M valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 20,048 shares traded. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.80, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares while 1 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 199.51% more from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) for 20,912 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) for 84,019 shares. 1607 Cap Prns Ltd holds 0.55% in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) or 818,778 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 313,659 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 46,738 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) or 41,691 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Pnc Service Gru holds 43,088 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 0.06% or 642,236 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 552 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset holds 247,056 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth has invested 0.11% in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN). 27,782 were accumulated by Family. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has 41,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robinson Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 3.85% or 1.01M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De holds 3.14M shares. 12,142 are owned by Girard Partners. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brighton Jones Limited Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 204,506 shares. Martingale Asset LP invested in 0.07% or 75,141 shares. Pennsylvania holds 0.59% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 112,559 shares. Monetary Management Gru reported 35,840 shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested in 0.3% or 13,253 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Interocean Llc holds 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 9,780 shares. Principal Inc has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 59,847 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Becker Cap Management owns 13,301 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 6,442 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,930 shares to 25,440 valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 2,626 shares and now owns 43,878 shares. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) was raised too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.21 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.