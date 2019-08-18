Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.51 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.