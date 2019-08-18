Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.51
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
