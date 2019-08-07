Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 27.32%. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.