Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.27
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 0.01%. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
