Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 0.01%. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.