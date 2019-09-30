Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.70 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.