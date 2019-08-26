Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.