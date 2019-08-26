Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%. Insiders Competitively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
