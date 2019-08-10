Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.99 N/A 0.62 20.78

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 42.65% respectively. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.