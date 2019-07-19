Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.21
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.54%
|-0.91%
|4.5%
|12.46%
|5.67%
|8.28%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
