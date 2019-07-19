Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.21 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.