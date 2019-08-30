Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Central Securities Corp.
|30
|41.20
|N/A
|-1.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Central Securities Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Central Securities Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Central Securities Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 11.87% respectively. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Central Securities Corp.
|-1.4%
|0.62%
|4.7%
|18.58%
|13.53%
|25.36%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.
Summary
Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.