Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Central Securities Corp. 30 41.20 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Central Securities Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Central Securities Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Central Securities Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Central Securities Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 11.87% respectively. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 46.53% of Central Securities Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Central Securities Corp. -1.4% 0.62% 4.7% 18.58% 13.53% 25.36%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Central Securities Corp.

Summary

Central Securities Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.