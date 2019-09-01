Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.69 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.