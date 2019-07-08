Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 22.22 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 26.95% respectively. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.