Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|22.22
|N/A
|-0.24
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 26.95% respectively. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.54%
|-0.91%
|4.5%
|12.46%
|5.67%
|8.28%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-0.38%
|-2.77%
|0%
|-1.13%
|-14.47%
|10.74%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
