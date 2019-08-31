Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 30.23% respectively. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.