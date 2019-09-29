Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparison side by side

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 0.00 N/A 1.71 12.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders are 41.82%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 4 of the 4 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.