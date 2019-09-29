Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 6.84M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Puyi Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 92,682,926.83% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Puyi Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.