Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 2 of the 3 factors.