Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Comparison side by side

Since Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.86 N/A 3.01 16.82

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC on the other hand boasts of a $46 consensus target price and a -11.93% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 77.6% respectively. 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.