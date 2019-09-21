Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.65
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 11.8% respectively. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
