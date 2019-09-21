Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.65 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 11.8% respectively. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.