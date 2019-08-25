Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 36.75%. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2