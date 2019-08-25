Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.46% and 36.75%. Insiders held roughly 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
