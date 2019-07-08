Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.35 N/A 6.45 14.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 4 2 2.29

On the other hand, Northern Trust Corporation’s potential upside is 16.29% and its average target price is $106.6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.