Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Comparison side by side

Since Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 16.95 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.8% 1.83% 5.02% 8.19% 3.72% 20.96%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.