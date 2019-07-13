Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The competitors have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s peers.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s peers beat Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 4 of the 4 factors.