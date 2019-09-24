Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The potential upside of the competitors is 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.