Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|13
|18.61
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 42.65% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
