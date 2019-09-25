Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.61 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 42.65% respectively. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders are 41.82%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.