Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|13
|14.90
|N/A
|0.33
|39.48
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|-1.08%
|-2.06%
|2.45%
|9.28%
|-0.93%
|14.66%
For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
