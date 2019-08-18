Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 14.90 N/A 0.33 39.48

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust was less bullish than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.