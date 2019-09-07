Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 446 4.73 N/A 26.30 17.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and BlackRock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and BlackRock Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

BlackRock Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $508.2 average target price and a 19.91% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares and 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. shares. 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.