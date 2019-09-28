Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Comparison side by side

Both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 80 -6.60 50.11M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 62,271,654.03% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s potential upside is 22.38% and its average price target is $101.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.46% and 0% respectively. About 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 5 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.