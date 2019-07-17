Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

We will be comparing the differences between Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.35 N/A -0.21 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 51 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Voya Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Voya Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Voya Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 12.60% and its average target price is $64.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and Voya Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.65% and 0%. About 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.88% 1.53% 7.32% 14.12% 7.23% 11.69% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund was less bullish than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.